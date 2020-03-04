Not Invited To “Super Tuesday” Wyo Enjoys Taco Tuesday Instead

I think the results of Super Tuesday was that Bernie Sanders had votes redistributed to Joe Biden, just to make it fair.

The talking heads on network stations that used to provide us with news are still digging into what it all means. I'm not even sure what they are talking about anymore. I turned them off years ago and am hoping somebody brings back a real news station someday.

Meanwhile, in Wyoming, it was Taco Tuesday.

The debate over what Wyoming restaurant chain brings us the best tacos is raging. I'm sure we could have settled this debate a long time ago, but, for some unknown reason, everybody keeps going back for more "research."