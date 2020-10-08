It's October. It's Autumn. Everyone wants to indulge on their favorite seasonal drink, which happens to be the Pumpkin Spice Latte...But guess what, it's not at all nutritional. Not even close.

As someone who is not a fan of pumpkin spice in any way, shape, or form whatsoever, maybe I'm basking too much in this. But recently, studies have shown that Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes are not very nutritional whatsoever.

If you happen to order a large Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino from Starbucks with oat milk, it contains more than twice the daily recommended daily amount of sugar, which is 30 grams. The approximate amount is around 66.2 grams. Yikes! A Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte also contains 55.7 grams of sugar and also contains 518 calories. That is more than one fourth of the daily recommended caloric intake of 2,000 calories.

Maybe you're thinking that's not so bad. Perhaps that can be leveled out based on your typical diet. However, think about this, if you were to eat five Krispy Kreme doughnuts, which each contain 12.6 grams of sugar each. That combination of approximately 63 grams of sugar is less than that of a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino that contains 66.2 grams of sugar. That same 66.2 grams of sugar is 1.5 times the 45 grams of sugar amount of how much is a McFlurry from McDonald's, and more than twice as much as the 30.5 grams of sugar in a Mar's Bar.

Look, I'm not here to shame anyone. Even as a pumpkin spice hater, feel free to drink what you want. There are certainly more drinks that are much worse for you. Don't even get me started on that whole Unicorn Frappuccino debacle. I'm just stating facts that studies have shown from a nutritional standpoint. That being said, enjoy your Pumpkin Spice...whatever it is at your leisure.