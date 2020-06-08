Nothing More Wyoming than Elk Migrating in Front of the Tetons

If you live in Wyoming, you're required to love this. Not really, but there really are very few things more Wyoming than watching an elk herd migrating in front of the Tetons.

Wyoming Game and Fish just shared this video of the Jackson elk herd.

If you're not familiar with the Jackson elk herd, Wyoming Game and Fish shared this factoid about how large this herd actually is:

The Jackson Elk Herd, at approximately 11,000 animals, is one of the largest in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the largest in the state of Wyoming.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has some interesting info about where this herd can be found:

The elk migrate across several jurisdictional boundaries, including the National Elk Refuge, Grand Teton National Park, John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway, Yellowstone National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Bureau of Land Management resource areas, and state and private lands.

They also document that this herd tends to migrate shorter distances now due to the proximity of the National Elk Refuge. If you'd like to really lose some time on the internet, the National Elk Refuge regularly shares pics on Twitter. You will never lack elk in your life ever again.

Wyoming Game and Fish also shared this video on Facebook of the elk migration to the Gros Ventre.

You can try, but I still argue that you can't get any more Wyoming than the sight of these elk in front of the Tetons. Good as it gets.