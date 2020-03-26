NWS: Potential Winter Storm For SE Wyoming Next Couple Of Days

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a return to winter weather for many areas of south-central and southeast Wyoming through the next couple of days.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A potential winter storm is expected to impact southeastern Wyoming and portions of western Nebraska Late tonight through Saturday. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible in the highlighted areas. There is still some uncertainty about exact snow amounts but snow could cause travel problems to start the weekend. Mountains will see the first snow beginning late tonight before snow develops later Thursday and Friday for the plains.