NWS: ‘There Wasn’t a Tornado’ in Windsor Monday Night

I was using the Weather app on my iPhone around 7:40 p.m. Monday and had to do a double-take when I saw there was a tornado in Windsor, Colorado.

"What?," I thought to myself. "I know Weld County is prone to tornadoes, but it's February."

Knowing nobody would believe me if I didn't have proof, I took a screenshot and began checking the legitimacy of what I'd just seen.

I clicked on the National Weather Service in Boulder's Facebook page and noticed they'd put up a radar image showing anticyclonic (clockwise) circulation in the snow bands over Weld County.

"That's a feature that happens when northwest winds move off the Cheyenne Ridge," forecaster Kyle Fredin told me. "We see that frequently."

"Basically what you're looking at is eddies in the surface winds," he added. "But it's not tornadic at all whatsoever."

When I told Fredin what I'd seen on my phone he said, "It didn't come from us, and there wasn't a tornado."

