NWS: Up to 7 Inches of Snow Expected in Western Wyoming Mountains

A June snowstorm could bring up to seven inches of snow to the western slopes of the Wind River Mountains overnight into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow could fall at elevations as low as 9,000 feet, the NWS said in a winter weather advisory issued Tuesday. The advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Hunters and any other people in the area should expect snow, with generally wet and cold conditions. Reduced visibility at times could prove disorienting.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.