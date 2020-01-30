NWS Warns of Potential Winter Storm for Wyoming Sunday-Monday

Much of Wyoming including Casper and Natrona County, could see significant snow if a potential winter storm materializes and moves through the area Sunday afternoon through Monday night.

That's according to a special weather statement issued Thursday by the National Weather Service in Riverton. The statement did not include predictions for snow accumulation totals.

The storm could bring snowfall, blowing snow and bitterly cold temperatures. It would also create hazardous travel conditions, and even make travel impossible in some areas, Sunday night through Monday night.

Snow is expected to develop over northern Wyoming on Sunday afternoon, quickly spreading into central Wyoming by the evening. Southern Wyoming will see snow develop late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The snow will increase across much of the area Monday before tapering off from north to south Monday night.

The weather service advises residents to look for further updates on the potential storm.

"For many areas east of the Continental Divide, this could be the heaviest snowfall since Thanksgiving," Thursday's statement concludes.