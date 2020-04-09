Was ‘Iron Man’s Obadiah Stane Secretly Part of Hydra?

This is something that’s bothered us for more than a decade. Obadiah Stane was a businessman. He was making tons of money, even with Tony Stark still around. So why would he jeopardize all of that to work with terrorists? Wouldn’t the short-term gains have been way smaller than the long-term impact on his company? And that’s just the tip of the iceberg here. At one point, Stane mentions how getting Iron Man technology will put power “in our hands.” Who’s the our here?

This new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey puts forward a very interesting theory that would explain all of it. What if Stane was secretly a member of the terrorist group Hydra all along? We know Hydra was really good at secretly infiltrating organizations; they had basically taken over S.H.I.E.L.D. without its brilliant master spy realizing it in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They could have easily placed Stane inside Stark Industries.

For the full theory, watch the video:

If you liked this video about our Obadiah Stane Hydra theory, check out some more of our videos below, including our video on a great deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War, all the Easter eggs in the final Black Widow trailer, and our video essay on why we love Thor: Ragnarok. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.