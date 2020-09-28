Obsessive Sports Watch

Well, the Nuggets gave it a good shot, but they didn't quite have enough in the tank to beat the Lakers, not to mention Jamal Murray being injured in the game. On the other hand, they made a really good showing in the bubble this year. They are a few pieces away from being an absolute contender and just maybe bringing an NBA title to the Rockies.

Speaking of Rockies, we all saw the Major League Baseball playoff picture yesterday, and unfortunately, the Colorado Rockies didn't make it. They're another half glass full situation, though. With a little added depth to the team, they could contend for championships. Just have to watch out for the Tatis dingers coming from the Padres for the next 20 years.

The Broncos showed some life in the 2nd quarter yesterday against Touchdown Tom and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The injury bug set in early for the Broncos, unfortunately. So, we'll see how they can manage for the next 14 weeks(13 games). They have a short turn around with a game Thursday against the lowly New York Jets. Every sportsbook in America has The Broncos taking that one by 2.5. But, the Jets are probably one of the worst teams in the NFL right now, so it shouldn't be too hard to imagine the Broncos running through them for their first win of the season.

We've only got one way to go for Denver area sports and that's up! Go Broncos, beat the Jets.