October Snowstorm Was A Cheyenne Record Breaker

The October snowstorm that dumped several inches of snow and brought sub-zero temperatures to Wyoming turned into a record-breaker, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, which raged from Saturday, October 24 through Monday, October 26, established a new snowfall record for the city of Cheyenne.

On October 25, a new record for the greatest snowfall amount in a 24-hour period in October was set when 14 inches of snow was recorded in Cheyenne. Also, a new record for the greatest snowfall in a 48-hour period in October was set, with 14.8 inches from October 24-25.

The Weather Services says that this storm ranks seventh in maximum one-day total snowfall in Cheyenne.

It wasn't just snow. On Monday, October 26, a record low temperature was set at the Cheyenne Regional Airport when the temperature dropped to 2 degrees. This breaks the old record of 5 set in 1873.

