OctoberFeast Coming To Cheyenne Next Month

To replace the Cheyenne Restaurant Week that was canceled in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, a special ''OctoberFeast is planned for Cheyenne for the week of October 11-17.

That's according to a news release from Visit Cheyenne. According to the release, the OctoberFeast event is being presented by Visit Cheyenne and restaurant week. Special meals and deals will be available at more than two dozen restaurants.

Those will include both pre-fixed meals and special prices on menu items. People can see all of the special offerings here.

New developments regard OctoberFeast will also be posted at Cheyenne Restaurant Week on Facebook and Instagram.

The release goes in to say:

''Also added to the mix this season is a do-it-yourself brewery and distillery tour, planned for the last weekend of OctoberFeast, October 17 & 18. Participants can download a free Daddy of the Malt Craft Beverage Trail Pass from the Cheyenne Restaurant Week website, check out the participating hotels offering discount rates, and make a weekend of it in Cheyenne."

Restaurants who have not yet signed up for OcotberFeast can still join the event by contacting Laura Levi at Visit Cheyenne.

