Off-Campus Gathering Results in 47 UW Students Quarantined

An off-campus gathering that resulted in seven positive cases of COVID-19 has caused 47 students from the University of Wyoming to be quarantined since Monday.

Though these cases were not enough to trigger a pause to UW’s phased fall return plan, university leaders warn that could be the case in the coming days.

READ MORE: UW Creates Plan In Case Of COVID-19 Outbreak On Campus

While the total number of active cases today stands at 28, eight students and one employee are awaiting test results.

Some of the 47 people placed in quarantine since Monday are in UW Greek Life housing and others are in off-campus housing.

The university intends to pursue student conduct proceedings for these reported incidents. Additionally, students who attended these gatherings will be referred to the Dean of Students Office for conduct proceedings. Possible conduct outcomes include:

Students hosting gatherings may be suspended or permanently dismissed.

Students attending gatherings may be placed on conduct probation or suspended.

Students who host or attend “COVID parties” with the expressed intention of spreading the virus may be permanently dismissed from the university.

The university is combating COVID-19 on campus through testing, quarantine, and contact tracing.