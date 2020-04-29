Officers Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Viaduct in Cheyenne

A 45-year-old Cheyenne man was taken into custody Wednesday after threatening to jump off the Central Avenue viaduct.

Officer David Inman says police were called to the viaduct around 11 a.m. after Cheyenne Regional Medical Center advised them that the man had left the hospital against medical advice and was threatening the suicide attempt.

"After about 30 minutes, the subject surrendered to police," said Inman. "He was taken into custody without incident and transported back to CRMC for treatment."

"We also want to recognize Officer Sean Smith for being the initial officer on scene that built such a rapport and trust with the subject while assistance was on the way," he added.

Inman says police, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and crisis negotiation teams from both agencies worked together to make sure the incident ended safely.

