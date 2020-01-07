Officials: Hot Springs County May See High Temp of -15F Next Week

Hot Springs County Emergency Management officials say the county could see extremely cold temperatures next week, and they're urging residents to prepare for such conditions.

On its Facebook page, the agency said "very cold" air will move into the area beginning Monday, and will remain through the week.

"By next Wednesday the HIGH temp may only be -15 [Fahrenheit]," the agency said late Tuesday.

They encourage residents to make preparations for dangerously cold weather before frigid conditions materialize.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 22 F for Tuesday, Jan. 14, for east Thermopolis. The forecast, as of Tuesday night (Jan. 7), did not extend further. The low temperature for the night of Monday, Jan. 13, could drop to roughly 6F, according to the latest NWS prediction.