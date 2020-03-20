Olaf Voice Actor Reading Books To Kids Online Every Night

If you're one of the many parents that is experiencing an unprecedented amount of time with your little ones this spring, there's good news! Not only are there a bunch of ways to enrich your kids online, from visiting museums virtually, to online animal cams and penguin zoo tours, but now the voice actor for the beloved Frozen character, Olaf the Snowman, is lending his iconic voice to help calm and entertain kids around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing self-isolation.

Josh Gad, who you might also remember from the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Originating a role on The Book of Mormon on Broadway, and the upcoming Artemis Fowl adaptation, has been reading books to kids every night through his twitter page.

So far he's gotten through The Giving Tree, The Day the Crayons Quit, and Olivia Goes to Venice. He intends to continue the practice by going live on his twitter page to provide kids around the world with a comforting bedtime story before bed.