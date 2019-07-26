Old Dominion won't apologize for loving someone in their new song, "Never Be Sorry."

Following the release of "One Man Band" and "Some People Do," the five-member group of Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Whit Sellers take on a more upbeat tone with "Never Be Sorry." Always sonically experimental, the band offer up an arrangement composed of electronic drums, electric guitar and hand claps sprinkled in, giving the track a distinctly pop vibe.

Ramsey, Tursi, Rosen, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne wrote "Never Be Sorry," painting a blissful picture of two people in love with images of a couple getting caught in a rainstorm in Santa Barbara and metaphorically swinging their feet off the edge of the moon. Though the relationship ultimately comes to an end, the lyrics are told from the perspective of someone grateful for the time they spent together, unapologetic in showing their true feelings.

"Oh but I'll never be sorry for my hands in the pockets / Of your hoodie, called you 'sugar' just to make you smile / And I'll never be sorry for the shoes that I bought you / In Chicago, we were walking down the Miracle Mile / Oh I, oh I I'll never be sorry, I'll never be sorry / I'll never be sorry for loving you," they sing along to a perky melody.

"Ending a relationship can be hard & frustrating, but this song reminds you not to forget you loved that person - and you shouldn’t be apologetic for that. Forever slips away sometimes, but #neverbesorry for falling in love," the band tell fans via Twitter.

"Never Be Sorry" will appear on the band's upcoming self-titled album, set to drop on Oct. 25. They continue on their Make it Sweet Tour through January 2020. The tour is named after the lead single from the upcoming album, which gave the band their sixth No. 1 hit.

