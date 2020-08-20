Old Farmer’s Almanac Has Made Its Winter 2020-2021 Prediction

What are things looking like for us?

Obviously we haven't even gotten through summer yet, but I'll admit that I'm curious about the winter. Fall and winter tend to be my favorite seasons so we're about to enter into the best time of the year, in my humble opinion. Like, it can't get here soon enough.

So what can we expect for the winter?

Recently The Old Farmer's Almanac made it's annual predictions for the 2020-2021 season. For those who are unfamiliar with the Farmer's Almanac, it's one of the longest running annual publications in America. It's been around since 1792 and it's been published every year since 1818. Here's the thing, it's pretty stinking accurate when it comes to predicting the weather. I've heard that they have around an 80 percent accuracy rate. Obviously with the weather no one can be 100 percent accurate, but it's always nice to play along sometimes.

The winter forecast for us is... snow.

We'll be taking the brunt of the colder temperatures with below-normal average temperatures this year, but don't expect it to be as harsh as we've seen in the past. Across the board, the country will experience consistent rain and average-to-below snowfall. That includes us.

Specifically it looks like our snow will stick around more than the western half of the state. The Almanac is predicting that it will snow across the state, but ours will have more staying power. They say the western parts will have "snow pelting, then melting."

What kind of winter do you like? A snowy one? Or are you someone who just like a little chill without all of the precipitation?