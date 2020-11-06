Old West Holiday Is Coming
Well, I know a lot of people are very passionate about celebrating Thanksgiving first, apparently stuffing themselves with brown gravy, according to some sources...But, the city of Cheyenne wants us to get in full swing with both feet in, just before we chow down on some turkey.
Starting November 20th, you'll be able to just start the holiday feels with Tinsel Through Time at the Governor's Mansion. Followed by the real kick-off of events the next day with the Downtown Lighting Celebration, a light show, and Winter Farmer's Market.
Here's Old West Holiday's list of events from Visit Cheyenne:
November 21st
Mercantile/Cheyenne Winter Farmers' Market 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Downtown Lighting Celebration 4:30 pm
3D Projection/Light Show 5:30 pm- 7:30 pm
November 27th
Black Friday 10:00 am- 8:00 pm
Opening Day for the North West Pole 10:00 am–8:00 pm
3D Projection/Light Show 4:30 pm- 6:30 pm
November 28th
Small Business Saturday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Carolers – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm- Downtown
Christmas Parade “Deck the Halls Ya’ll” 5:30pm
December
Ongoing
DEC 1-23. Elves Off Their Shelves 10:00 am- 3:00 pm
DEC 1-23. 1000 Faces of Santa 10:00 am- 3:00 pm
DEC 2-24. Tinsel Through Time 9:00 am- 5:00 pm Wed-Sat
DEC 4-20. The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular Weekends 7:30 pm & 2:00 pm
DEC 5-19. Christmas Tea 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Sat & Sun
DEC 5 & 19. Mercantile/Cheyenne Winter Farmers' Market 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
DEC 11–24. Holiday Light Tours. 6:00 pm & 8:00 pm
December 5th
Visit the North WEST Pole (Santa Stops, Elfie Stations) 10:00 am- 8:00 pm
Cowboy Carolers – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm- Downtown
The Running of the Santas .5K 3:00 pm
December 12th
Visit the North WEST Pole (Santa Stops, Elfie Stations) 10:00 am- 8:00 pm
Cowboy Carolers – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm- Downtown
"Holiday Magic" with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. 2:00 pm and 7:30pm
Bryan Ragsdale performance at the Lincoln Theater 3:00pm-5:00pm
December 19th
Visit the North WEST Pole (Santa Stops, Elfie Stations) 10:00 am- 8:00 pm
Cowboy Carolers – 10:00 am – 12:00 pm- Downtown
Bryan Ragsdale performance at the Lincoln Theater 3:00pm-5:00pm
December 31st
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop 11:30 pm
No Scrooges or Grinches allowed this holiday season, we're going to try and finish off 2020 with some great holiday feels.