Old West Holiday Is Coming

Well, I know a lot of people are very passionate about celebrating Thanksgiving first, apparently stuffing themselves with brown gravy, according to some sources...But, the city of Cheyenne wants us to get in full swing with both feet in, just before we chow down on some turkey.

Starting November 20th, you'll be able to just start the holiday feels with Tinsel Through Time at the Governor's Mansion. Followed by the real kick-off of events the next day with the Downtown Lighting Celebration, a light show, and Winter Farmer's Market.

Here's Old West Holiday's list of events from Visit Cheyenne:

No Scrooges or Grinches allowed this holiday season, we're going to try and finish off 2020 with some great holiday feels.