Old Wyoming Homesteads Rediscovered [Photos]

If you are ever on one of Wyoming's back roads, be it paved or gravel, you'll see the occasional old homestead - or what's left of it, far off in the landscape.

If you are like most people, you probably wonder who chose to build out there, so far away from everyone and everything, back in the time when horses were the only mode of transportation.

Some of these old homes are now being rediscovered on a FaceBook page called Wyoming Agscapes.

Along with the many other things they talk about on the page, you will see photos of old homes, barns, and sheds (or maybe that last link was a home, note sure), as well as farming and ranching equipment left out in the wilderness to be taken back by the elements.

This page features the beautiful landscapes of Wyoming that include agriculture of some sort. Enjoy!