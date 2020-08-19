Not feeling like there’s much to look forward to in the world of movies lately? At least there’s this: Deadline reports that Olivia Wilde, who did an outstanding job directing Booksmart last year, will now turn her attention to ... Marvel?

Their sources claim that Wilde has “closed a deal to direct and develop a secret Marvel film project revolving around a female character in the universe. While not confirmed, it is expected that the story will be centered on Spider-Woman.”

Wilde herself seemingly confirmed that news with a tweet:

Wilde’s tweet still leaves a lot unknown; Marvel’s had at least four different characters who’ve used the Spider-Woman name. The most famous is Jessica Drew, who has a very convoluted backstory but has served as a member of the Avengers and was recently the star of a sharply written series by Dennis Hopeless that explored her dual life as a superhero and single mother to a young boy. There’s also Julia Carpenter, who had slightly different powers, and cool costume, but also was an Avenger for a while in the 1980s and ’90s. She eventually became “Madame Web,” and there have been rumors about that character getting a movie, so don’t be shocked to hear these two rumors merge in the future.

There’s also a younger Spider-Woman named Mattie Franklin, whose uncle was J. Jonah Jameson. (The fourth Spider-Woman was a villain, so let’s assume Olivia Wilde isn’t making a movie about her.) And that doesn’t even get into all the Spider-Man adjacent characters who also happen to be women, like Silk and the very popular “Spider-Gwen,” who’s the Gwen Stacy of an alternate dimension where she was bitten by the radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker.

Any of these characters could be the subject of a decent movie — and with Wilde involved as both director and co-writer with her Booksmart collaborator Katie Silberman, there’s a chance this Marvel movie could be way better than “decent.” Let’s see what happens.