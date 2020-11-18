OMG, Old Town Fort Collins Is Getting a Target

Someone in Fort Collins wished upon a lucky star, because all of our dreams are coming true: We're getting a Target, baby.

The Coloradoan posted Wednesday, November 18 that the former Safeway grocery store turned 24 Hour Fitness on 460A S. College Avenue is settling into its final, true form: a Target, right smack dab in the middle of Old Town Fort Collins.

Until October 2021, when the retailer is planning on opening its doors, you'll have to rely on the two other locations in Fort Collins: 105 West Troutman Parkway and Front Range Village, 2936 Council Tree Avenue. This will be a "smaller" Target, only spanning about 45,000 square feet, but we'll love it all the same.

The Target is being developed by LC Real Estate, who purchased the building that features Mulberry Max liquor store in 2015. A liquor store, right next to a Target? God bless them, every one.

Merry Christmas, Fort Collins.