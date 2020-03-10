Wallethub recently released their list of the 'Happiest Cities in the U.S.' for this year and Cheyenne's showing wasn't exactly something to rant and rave about.

On a list of more than 180 of the largest cities in the U.S. ranked based on happiness, Cheyenne came in ranked at 101st. So while we're not exactly shiny happy people (yes, that's an R.E.M. reference), it doesn't seem like we're about to go sit with the 'goth kids' on South Park either.

Some things that seemed to drag us down on the list were our ranking of 112th when it comes to 'Emotional & Physical Well-Being' and 141st in 'Community & Environment Rank'. Alarmingly, we also ranked at the top of the list for 'Highest Suicide Rate', as in we have the worst. We also tied for 179th on the list for 'Most Average Hours Worked' per week.

However, we finished 30th overall when it comes to 'Income & Employment', which is certainly not too shabby and we did come in with the lowest average commute time, 14.40 minutes, which is 2.9 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at 41.20 minutes.

It seems that we're kind of right in the middle on this list. I think we'll take that. We're just laying low and content with how things are going at our 101st overall spot. And Cheyenne, finished ahead of Casper, WY, they're 131st so we have bragging rights, we'll take it.