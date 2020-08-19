‘On the Rocks’ Trailer: Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray Reunite

Sofia Coppola’s new comedy On the Rocks marks her first movie collaboration with her Lost in Translation star Bill Murray in 17 years. (In 2015, they did make the Very Murray Christmas special together for Netflix.) 17 years! Where does the time go? This time, Murray plays a guy whose daughter (Rashida Jones) turns to him for advice when she begins to suspect her husband (Marlon Wayans) may be cheating on her. People see the real Bill Murray as a kind of schlubby guru in real life so this casting makes perfect sense.

Watch the first trailer here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city—drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots. Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.

On the Rocks will be in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.