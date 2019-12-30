One of the Best Places to Celebrate NYE Is Just a Road Trip Away

Turns out you don't have to be in NYC for a great party!

We're so close to ringing in, not only a new year, but a new decade. That makes this New Years Eve even more important. It's time to make plans for how we will say goodbye to the 2010s and usher in the 2020s.

If you're looking for a great NYE atmosphere, you won't have to travel far.

According to a recent study done by Wallet Hub, one of the best places to ring in the New Year is Denver. In fact, Denver was ranked number two on the list with high marks when it comes to entertainment and food. There's certainly plenty to do and plenty to each in Denver so we're not completely surprised.

Wallet Hub's Best Cities for New Year's Eve list is based on several factors, including the legality of fireworks, the average price of a New Year's Eve party ticket, the weather forecast, and so on.