One of the ‘Best Thanksgiving Towns’ Is Less Than 2 Hours Away

Feel like hopping in the car on Thanksgiving weekend?

Our next big holiday sure is a tasty one. Thanksgiving in my family is always loaded down with food, family and football. And even though things might look a little different this year, I'm still so thankful for the many blessings in my life.

You know what? Now that I think about it, why not make Thanksgiving different this year intentionally? Since it's already coming with its own challenges, why not just dive right in to something different. I'll never forget when my mom said to heck with turkey and we rolled our own enchiladas and went for a hike one year. This was easy to do growing up in California.

It was exhilarating.

Now, maybe you don't want to get rid of all of the traditions, but maybe you add a road trip to one of the best Thanksgiving towns in America. This comes from a list compiled by Country Living magazine in which they determined which towns are better suited for those days following turkey day. From what I gather, these towns are quaint, charming, and will serve as the perfect vehicle to go riding into the Christmas season.

Estes Park, Colorado is on their list.

Covered in snow or not, Estes Park is gorgeous. And quite frankly, I think it sounds cozy to be snuggled up with hot cocoa and a blanket letting those Thanksgiving calories really settle in. It sounds like the best turkey detox, especially since it doesn't involve wrestling the hottest toy out of another parents' arms on Black Friday.

Although I'm not sure the "Black Friday tussle" will be happening this year either.