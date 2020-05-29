Poll: What’s One Thing You’ve Enjoyed About Quarantine?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

I can't even remember the exact date when all this quarantine stuff started — it's all kind of a blur to me at this point. I know it's been a couple of months. There are things I could list that I don't enjoy about quarantine, but I like to try to always look at the bright side of things.

Zac Brown recently let us know that he is enjoying getting to spend more time with his kids during the quarantine. I have to agree with him on that, as I am getting so much more time with my 13-month-old daughter, Libby, and I love that!

I would also venture to say that I have enjoyed getting to spend more time with my wife, as well as us working as a team to tackle home projects. I have had some extra time as of late to help my wife plant some trees and flowers in the yard, as well as me spending extra time on the grass, so I can have the best lawn on the cul-de-sac.

What about you, what's one thing you have actually enjoyed about the quarantine?