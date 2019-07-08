Online Poll: Are You Looking Forward To Cheyenne Frontier Days?

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2019 is now less than two weeks away.

This year's CFD will kick off on July 19.

That, of course, means 10 days of rodeo action and big-name musical acts. Frontier Days is also a major boost to our economy, with some studies estimating it adds as much as $27 million to local coffers.

But CFD also means crowds in local stores, heavy traffic on city streets and long lines at local businesses. As with anything, one person's good time can be someone else's traffic delay.

So...how do you feel about it? Are you looking forward to this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days? Or do you wish it was already over?