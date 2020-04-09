Online Poll: How Long Should Wyoming Businesses Remain Closed?

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Wyoming lawmaker has been commenting recently about what he feels is the need to re-open the state economy sooner rather than later.

Rep. Scott Clem [R-Gillette], on his Facebook page "Rep. Scott Clem For Wyoming House District 31"' has commented over the past week or so about what he feels is the danger being posed by businesses remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 7 post, he wrote ''Closing our economy poses more of a risk in the long run than the coronavirus." Clem has also expressed concern about what he says is the lack of a clear plan to re-open the state economy.

While some businesses do remain open, many parts of the economy are closed and others are restricted. The last category includes restaurants, which in many cases are offering curbside or delivery, but not sit-down dining.

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered bars, gyms, and most other public spaces closed through at least April 30. The governor has expressed concerns about the virus overwhelming Wyoming's healthcare system if it's spread is not mitigated. Supporters of the closures say lives are at stake and that the danger posed by the virus to public health merits the policy.

In fact, many critics feel that the closure order is not enough, saying a statewide shelter-in-place order is needed.

So what do you think? Should the closures end as soon as possible? Or do they need to remain in effect until the pandemic is over? We'll publish the results of our survey on Monday, April 13.

