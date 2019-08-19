Online Poll Results Favor Adding Vaping To Cheyenne Smoking Ban

Photo by Itay Kabalo on Unsplash

A majority of people responding to a Townsquare Media of Cheyenne online poll over the last few days favors adding vaping and e-smoking devices to the city smoking ban.

The vote on our websites and facebook pages over the last few days came out to 174 in favor versus 109 against, with the balance of those voting either undecided or not caring one way or the other.

A proposal to add the products to the city smoking ban in 2006 is currently pending before the Cheyenne City Council

Many of the comments on the KGAB Facebook page in favor of adding the devices to the city smoking ban cited health concerns and/or the opinion that vaping and s-smoking devices are not fundamentally different than cigarettes and other tobacco smoking products that are already banned.

Opponents in most cases said they either favor leaving it up to business owners or that they consider vaping and e-smoking to be more or less harmless to the public