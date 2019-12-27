A bill that is planned for introduction in the Wyoming Legislature in 2020 would ban local governments from conducting gun buy-back programs.

You can read the text of House Bill 28 here.

Supporters of gun buy-back programs maintain they enhance public safety by getting guns off of the street.

Opponents argue that they do no such thing and are just another example of the futility of trying to fight crime by targeting guns instead of criminals. Many opponents say they don't want their tax dollars to go for such a program when it clearly doesn't work and sends a message that "guns are bad."

So what do you think?

Should gun buy-back programs be banned in Wyoming, or are they a useful crime-fighting tool that should not be taken out of the hands of local officials?