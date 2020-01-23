Online Poll: Should Wyoming Pass A State Tobacco 21 Law?

While a federal law banning tobacco sales to anyone under the age of 21 recently went into effect, police in Cheyenne and several other Wyoming communities have said they aren't able to enforce such an age limit until some kind of state law with the same age limit is enacted.

Officer David Inman of the Cheyenne Police Department said Wednesday, "Until it passes the state legislature, stores in Cheyenne can still sell to 18. Because they're not breaking any state or local laws and we can't enforce federal."

"Technically, if they're selling (to anyone under 21) they're violating federal law," Inman added. "But what's the chances of the FBI or Marshals devoting their time to bust people selling cigarettes to someone under 21?"

A bill has been drafted for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature that would prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

