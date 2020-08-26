Online Poll: What Is Cheyenne’s Biggest Traffic Issue In 2020?

Getty Stock/Think stock

If you spend a lot of time on social media, you probably see a lot of complaints about Cheyenne motorists.

From speeding to people running stop signs to people to people ignoring red lights, it seems the complaints run the gamut of poor driving practices. When we took a similar survey last year, the number one complaint was a general lack of driving skills. Is that still an issue, or do you think local drivers are doing better these days? Does all of the stress we are under these days change how people drive?

But are Cheyenne drivers really that bad? If they are, what is the biggest issue you see?

Or do you think that some people just like to complain?

We'll publish the results in a few days.