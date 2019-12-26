Online Poll: What Should Wyoming’s New Year’s Resolution Be?

With a new year--and new decade--less than a week away, we started wondering what the state's New Year's resolution should be?

We're not asking what you think will actually happen in the Cowboy State in 2020. Our question is what would like to happen.

Should Wyoming resolve to properly fund education, for example? Or should we stop trying to think up new ways to tax state residents, and learn to live within our means? Or maybe you would like Wyoming to join the growing list of states that have legalized marijuana?

We'll publish our poll results in 2020!