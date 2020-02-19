Online Poll: Who Should Pay For Police At Cheyenne Frontier Days?

A bill being proposed in the Wyoming Legislature has prompted a public discussion over who should pay for the deployment of police officers at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Senate File134 would take away the City of Cheyenne's authority to issue malt liquor licenses for CFD and give it to the state, removing a bargaining chip the city has in compelling Frontier Days to pay for police at the annual western celebration.

It costs about $100,000 per year to pay for police deployment at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

So..who do you think should foot the bill for police at CFD? We'll publish the results of our survey in a few days.



