Opinion: Please Don’t Take Out Mask Frustrations on Employees

I have a simple request. No matter what your viewpoint on stores mandating masks, please don't take out frustrations on employees.

By now, I have no doubt you've heard about Walmart requiring face masks before you enter their stores beginning Monday, July 20. Smiths and others begin the mask mandate July 22. Kohl's and Target have joined in on this growing trend.

I want to be clear that I'm not here to try and change your mind about whether wearing a mask is the right thing to do. Everyone already seems to have made up their mind on that one way or another. I gave up trying to change minds especially on social media years ago. But, I would like to appeal to your humanity.

Please please please do not take out your mask frustrations on employees.

The local people you deal with in stores did not make this decision. They are just trying to earn a living and take care of themselves and their families.

My dad worked for the post office for over 30 years. He began as a carrier and eventually worked his way up to the front window dealing with customers. Every time the Postal Service raised the price of stamps, he braced himself for the inevitable backlash. He had no part in the stamp price decision, but he was the one who faced the fury for weeks afterward. He would come home mentally worn out every time it happened.

For what it's worth, I mask up every time I go in stores now as much for the protection of those around me as for my own family. I'm not trying to enforce my convictions on you or anyone else. All I'm asking is to have mercy on employees that you interact with at our local stores.

Consider this my simple request from one human being to another. Thanks for your consideration as we face this crisis together.