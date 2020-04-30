Oreshkina and Balaba Earn All-Conference Honors for UW Tennis

A pair of Wyoming Cowgirl tennis players were named to the Mountain West All-Conference team Thursday, including the Co-Freshman of the Year.

Sophomore Maria Oreshkina was selected All-MW in singles, while freshman Oleksandra Balaba received Co-Freshman of the Year honors. The duo was also tabbed All-MW in doubles.

Oreshkina went 8-4 during the spring at No. 1 singles. She was named the MW Female Tennis Player of the Week twice. Oreshkina won six matches in straight sets and helped UW to four shutout victories in the spring season.

This marks the 12th straight year a Cowgirl has earned all-conference honors in the Mountain West.

Balaba is the first Wyoming player to receive the MW Freshman of the Year accolade since UW joined the league. She shares the honor with Cecile Morin of San Diego State. Balaba was 5-5 in the spring season playing at No. 2 singles.

The tandem finished with a 6-3 mark in doubles, playing at either the No. 1 or No. 2 position.