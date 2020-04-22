Orr: Barber Shops, Salons ‘Can Probably Be’ Among First to Reopen

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says she would "really like to see" barber shops and salons be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity next month.

"Personal rights are really important and so is the economic factor of this," Orr said during her Facebook Live update Monday evening.

"If everybody's healthy, I can see opening that up again in that smaller kind of setting," she added. "A salon where there's going to be 10 people packed into a waiting room, probably not, but if it's a one-on-one ... I think that those are some of the first things that can probably be opened up."

Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered schools and a variety of businesses including barber shops and salons to close and has prohibited gatherings larger than 10 people. The orders are in effect until April 30 and could be extended.

