Orr: Cheyenne Continues to Hit Sales Tax Revenues Out of the Park

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says the capital city "continues to hit sales tax revenues out of the park."

"While we budgeted a 25% overall decrease in revenue due to COVID, we are actually UP 20% year-to-date on revenue over last year," Orr said on Facebook Monday.

"2020, the year that wind energy generation blew COVID away," she added.

The outgoing, one-term mayor says she's proud to be leaving Mayor-elect Patrick Collins' administration "with more in reserves than we found it, and with a prosperous diversified economy."