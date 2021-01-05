Orr, Councilmen Say Farewell, New Cheyenne Officials Sworn In

The new mayor and Cheyenne City Council members were sworn in at a Sine Die meeting held Monday evening in Cheyenne.

Outgoing Mayor Marian Orr and outgoing council members Rocky Case, Mike Luna and Dicky Shanor addressed the meeting with their thoughts upon leaving office. Orr, who was elected mayor in 2016, said she was ''extremely humbled" to serve as the city's first-ever female mayor and said she had no doubt that other women would be elected to lead the city again in the future.

You can see the entire ceremony in the video attached to this article.