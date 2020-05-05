Orr Says Teams Who Break COVID-19 Order Could Face ‘Hefty Fines’

Despite a statewide public health order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says she and her staff continue to field complaints about teams getting together at the city's ballparks.

"Teams of 20, 30 ... that's too many," Orr said Friday during her Facebook Live update. "If you have a team that needs to practice -- not on our ball fields, our ball fields are still currently closed -- get them together in a park in groups of three and six and hit the ball, toss the ball, pitch, do what you can for conditioning strength."

Orr pleaded with people to abide by the statewide gatherings order, saying "we don't want to be heavy-handed in how we deal with this."

"I fully, fully respect our rights as individuals to convene, but I also fully respect that these are really unusual times," she said. "You can convene, but you need to do it within the numbers."

"I don't want anybody getting into trouble," added Orr. "Trust me, those are really hefty fines. They can be $750 and up to six months in jail ... so if folks are repeatedly breaking the order they absolutely can be sanctioned and we don't want that."

