Our Top 2021 Resolution May Not Be Weight Loss, But This Instead

It sounds like a new priority is taking hold.

Is it too early to start talking about resolutions for the new year? In a typical year, we would be all over this conversation. In fact, we would be using those resolutions as excuses for our bad behavior or choices throughout the holidays. There's no such thing as too many calories when your new journey of health starts January 1.

Despite what 2020 has brought us, I believe that we can get excited about the new year and even set some goals for ourselves. If this year has taught us anything, it's that we can face whatever comes our way. And, in all honesty, the new year is going to come regardless if we have resolutions or not. Also in a typical year we would be setting those weight loss resolutions and although taking better care of ourselves is a viable resolution, there appears to be a new resolution in town.

Life skills.

According to a recent survey, 70 percent of Americans want to learn a new life skill in the new year. This could mean just about anything from finances and decision-making, to communication skills and self-awareness. These seem to be right on par with the skills we either realized we didn't possess in 2020 or the ones we have lost practice in.

The survey also found that the most popular life skill people want to master is their own finances. Some of us may have realized just how important having an emergency fund is this year. More than half of respondents said they specifically want to learn how to budget their money better, while 49 percent are looking to pay down their debt.

As for other popular resolutions on the list, Americans are looking to have more life experiences, like spending time with family and traveling, or even both.