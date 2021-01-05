Outgoing Cheyenne Police Chief Honored for 11+ Years of Service

Outgoing Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak was recognized for his 11-plus years of service to the department during a change of command ceremony Monday.

"Under his leadership, the department has been recognized as a model agency in various areas, including the school resource officer program, traffic safety, DUI enforcement and taskforce operations, computer forensics, human trafficking enforcement, police officer training, body worn camera policy, police officer wellness programs, social media engagement, community policing programs, and K-9 training," the agency said in a news release.

"This is the proudest I have been of this police department," Kozak said. "It is amazing what everyone here has done, and it’s not just because of me, it’s because of the leaders here in this room."

Incoming Mayor Patrick Collins announced in late November that he wouldn't be retaining Kozak -- the longest serving police chief in the history of the agency -- or Fire Chief Greg Hoggatt when he took office.

"It is with a heavy heart that Chief Kozak leaves us today," said Nate Buseck, who was sworn-in as acting chief. "He is leaving this department in a much better condition than it was found."

"Thank you for everything you have done for us, this community, and the city," Buseck added.