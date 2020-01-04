Over 70 MPH Winds Expected In SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour on Saturday afternoon in an area that covers most of southeast Wyoming, including Laramie County and most of Albany County

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"January 4th 2020. HEADS UP! Very strong winds are expected this afternoon and evening. A powerful cold front will bring gusty winds to much of the area beginning today through Sunday morning. Wind gusts could top 70 mph in some places. These strong winds will make for dangerous crosswinds along I-25 and other roads. Be very careful if you are traveling especially with a trailer! Keep up with the latest forecasts @ weather.gov/cys'