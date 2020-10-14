Over 80 MPH Winds Recorded In Wyoming, Another Windy Day Today

Getty Images/Thinkstock

At least three different locations in Wyoming recorded wind gusts of over 80 miles per hour between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 4 am today (Oct. 14). according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page this morning:

"It has been VERY windy in select areas overnight so far. The first image shows the maximum winds speeds over a 12 hour period ending at 4am MDT today. 83mph at Cooper Cove along I-80 has been the highest so far! Several other readings in the 60+mph and 70+mph have occurred as well.

The second image shows what the possible maximum wind gusts could be from sunrise this morning through late afternoon.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 6pm today. Expect the winds to dissipate from west to east as the day moves forward."