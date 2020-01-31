Over $81K Worth of UTVs Stolen From Laramie County Business

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole $81,597 worth of UTVs from a business south of Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says a fenced yard in the 200 block of the I-25 Service Road was broken into between Jan. 17-18.

Warner says a white 2020 Polaris RZR Turbo four-seater with red decals (VIN: 3NSP4E923LG824108), a blue 2019 Polaris RZR Turbo two-seater (VIN: 3NSVEL923KF787509) and a silver 2019 Polaris RZR Turbo two-seater (VIN: 3NSVEL926KG813840) were stolen.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

