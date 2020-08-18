Over A Third of Laramie County Voters Cast Ballots Before Primary

Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee says over a third of Laramie County voters cast their ballots in the 2020 Primary Election before election day.

Lee says that total includes 3,605 people who voted early and almost 9,000 people who had voted by absentee ballot as of the end of business on Monday, August 17. Absentee voters have until 7 p.m. today (August 18) to get their ballots to the county clerk. Ballots not received by that time will not be counted.

Lee says well over 10,000 people asked for absentee ballots this year, compared to around 1,600 people in Laramie County in an average year. Polls will be open until 7 p.m. today, and people who are in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Laramie County has seven polling centers, and voters can cast their ballot at the center of their choice. The centers are as follows:

David R Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.

Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave.

North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Rd.

Laramie Co. Community College, CCI Bldg., 1400 E College Dr.

Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway

Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St.