Owner Located, Cited After Dogs Found Near Death in Cheyenne

The owner of two dogs who were found severely emaciated and near death in south Cheyenne earlier this month has been located and cited, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter posted on its Facebook page Friday.

The shelter says the dogs, who were fending for themselves without food or water when officers discovered them on Oct. 10, are "doing much better and gaining weight."

"They have been treated with a broad spectrum deworming medication, have had one day of intravenous fluids (first day they came in), and needed three nights of overnight care to help pull them through the critical first few days," the shelter said.

The dogs' owner, Roy Burnett, is facing two counts of animal cruelty. He's scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court on Oct. 29.