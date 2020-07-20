Paint Slingers Took Over Cheyenne This Weekend

If you cruised around Cheyenne this past weekend, you had to notice the new splashes of color across the city. I was fortunate to have Eddy and Desiree from Paintslingers on the King FM Morning show Friday where they gave me tons of details on what was going on. They were very passionate about art and being able to bring it across the city. And man, did they bring it and does it pop! This was the fifth year of their event.

If you’re wondering where you can see the new murals across the city, there are 14 locations across the city.

Old Cheyenne Elevator, 802 W 21st St

West Edge Collective, 707 W. Lincolnway

621 W. Lincolnway

TRE Consignment, 609 W. Lincolnway

C.A.R.S., 604 W. Lincolnway

Flydragon Design Art Studio, 600 W. 17th St

Stanfield Building, 611 W. 18th St

Haller’s Repair, 521 W. Lincolnway

Paramount Cafe, 1609 Capitol

Memorial Monuments, 113 W. 17th St

The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave

T.R.I.B.E., 110 E. Lincolnway

Bear Necessities, 914 E. Lincolnway

I think the thing that I’m mostly fascinated by is how cool these murals look with the use of spray paint. It’s also really cool to see the amount of talent in Cheyenne all come together to put together an awesome event. Make sure you drive by and check out their work from the weekend and maybe get a selfie in front of some of their work.