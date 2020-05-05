Pair Facing Federal Drug, Gun Charges After Wyoming Traffic Stop

Two Montana residents are facing federal drug and gun charges after a traffic stop in Wyoming.

Neoal Guyeal Hayes, 45, and Iesha Monique Dembo, 28, were arrested in March for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and Alprazolam.

Hayes was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, Hayes and Dembo had been traveling together between Montana and Colorado via Interstate 25 and were stopped for speeding in Wyoming.

The ensuing investigation uncovered a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Hayes and Dembo have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Dembo's trial is scheduled for May 26 and Hayes' has yet to be set.

