Pair Sentenced for Possessing Meth Near Cheyenne School

A Cheyenne man and woman who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime were sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Sabrina Adria Butler, 29, and Trevor Nathaniel Harada, 30, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release.

The two were arrested in Cheyenne on Nov. 19, 2018, after officers observed them driving away from their home and stopped them for having active arrest warrants.

Harada told officers that he and Butler had been purchasing methamphetamine in Colorado since the beginning of August 2018, and purchased between 0.5 pounds and two pounds approximately once a week. He said the two would bring the methamphetamine back to Wyoming and redistribute it.

Harada also told officers that he and Butler shared a bedroom at 2920 E. 9th Street -- which is approximately 295 feet from Fairview Elementary School -- and that there were several safes in their room, one of which contained approximately $10,000 which they had made selling methamphetamine.

The room was subsequently searched and approximately 0.88 pounds of methamphetamine, three stolen handguns, $5,840 in U.S. currency and other drug paraphernalia were found. Multiple items containing the two's names were also found.

